Ryu dominates, Bellinger homers and Dodgers beat Padres 5-1

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, of South Korea, throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Hyun-Jin Ryu tossed six scoreless innings, All-Star Cody Bellinger hit his 30th home run, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 5-1 on Thursday night for their ninth straight home victory.

The Dodgers had won their previous five home games via walk-off, one short of the major league record set by the 2000 Kansas City Royals. Bellinger had the winning RBIs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They didn't need any late-game fireworks this Fourth of July.

Ryu (10-2) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked a season-high three to become the first Dodgers starter to win a game since June 21, when Walker Buehler struck out 16 in a 4-2 victory over Colorado. The South Korean left-hander had one or no walks in his first 16 starts.

Ryu lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.73 in his final appearance before starting for the National League in next week's All-Star game in Cleveland.

Bellinger homered leading off the sixth, sending a 2-2 pitch into right field to join Reggie Jackson, Mark McGwire and Willie Mays as players 23 or younger with 30 homers before the All-Star break.

Chris Taylor's sacrifice fly later in the inning extended the Dodgers' lead to 5-0.

The Padres dropped their fifth in a row, with JT Chargois striking out their final five batters to end the game.

Dinelson Lamet (0-1) limited the Dodgers to two hits — including Max Muncy's 21st homer — through four innings of his season debut.

But he found trouble in the fifth.

After Matt Beaty singled leading off, Lamet loaded the bases on back-to-back walks to Taylor and Russell Martin. Ryu struck out before Lamet hit Joc Pederson, scoring Beaty.

Alex Verdugo followed with a sacrifice fly to left field. Taylor tagged up and sprinted to the plate, swiping it with his left hand as he rolled over in beating the tag to make it 3-0.

Lamet missed all of last season after having Tommy John surgery. The right-hander gave up three runs and three hits in five innings, struck out seven and walked two.

The Padres' lone run came on Eric Hosmer's RBI single in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: OF Franchy Cordero won't return before Sept. 1. He's appeared in just nine games this season after sustaining an elbow injury in early April and a quadriceps injury during a rehab game in mid-June. ... Placed RHP Robert Stock on 10-day IL with right bicep strain retroactive to Wednesday. ... Recalled RHP Gerardo Reyes from Triple-A El Paso.

Dodgers: OF A.J. Pollock (right elbow inflammation) began a rehab assignment at Class A Rancho Cucamonga and will rejoin the team in Boston after the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Eric Lauer (5-7, 4.22 ERA) is 3-0 with a career 1.46 ERA against the Dodgers. He won those three games last year, becoming the first Padres rookie to win three straight starts against any single divisional opponent since Jimmy Jones in 1987.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 3.23) makes his last start before appearing in the All-Star Game. He is 19-6 with a 2.02 ERA in 36 career outings against the Padres, averaging 9.43 strikeouts per nine innings.