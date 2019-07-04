Hilliard, Mundell lift Albuquerque over Las Vegas 8-2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Sam Hilliard homered and singled as the Albuquerque Isotopes beat the Las Vegas Aviators 8-2 on Thursday.

Brian Mundell homered and singled with three RBIs and a couple of runs for Albuquerque.

Albuquerque took the lead in the first when Mundell hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run triple by Drew Weeks.

Following the big inning, the Aviators cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Sheldon Neuse hit a two-run home run.

The Isotopes later added one run in the fifth and seventh innings and two in the eighth to secure the victory.

Albuquerque right-hander Tim Melville (6-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Tyler Alexander (5-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and five hits over six innings.