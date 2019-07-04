Shaver’s homer leads Corpus Christi to 22-5 win over Midland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Colton Shaver hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 22-5 win over the Midland RockHounds on Thursday.

The home run by Shaver scored Seth Beer and Granden Goetzman to give the Hooks a 3-0 lead.

Midland answered in the top of the next frame when Taylor Motter drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Kevin Merrell to cut the deficit to two.

Corpus Christi later scored in four additional innings, including an eight-run eighth, when Ronnie Dawson hit a solo home run to help put the game out of reach.

Corpus Christi right-hander Yohan Ramirez (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just 0 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Milburn (5-5) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 13 runs and 13 hits over four innings.