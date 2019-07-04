Garcia’s run leads Wisconsin to 4-3 win over Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Gabriel Garcia scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 4-3 win over the Kane County Cougars on Thursday.

The play capped a three-run inning and gave the Timber Rattlers a 4-3 lead. Earlier in the inning, Wisconsin tied the game when Brent Diaz hit a sacrifice fly.

Victor Castaneda (2-1) got the win in relief while Jose Cuas (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Cougars, Jose Herrera homered and singled, scoring two runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Wisconsin improved to 5-2 against Kane County this season.