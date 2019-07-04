Brito’s homer leads Clearwater to 6-3 win over Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Daniel Brito hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 6-3 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Thursday.

The home run by Brito capped a four-run inning and gave the Threshers a 4-0 lead after Rodolfo Duran hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

After Clearwater added a run in the sixth on a home run by Luke Miller, the Tarpons cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Dermis Garcia hit a two-run home run and Steven Sensley hit a solo home run.

The Threshers tacked on another run in the ninth when Dalton Guthrie hit an RBI double, scoring Matt Kroon.

Clearwater starter Ethan Evanko (5-2) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Shawn Semple (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing five runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings.