Rodriguez, Cruz lead the way for AZL Cubs 2

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Abraham Rodriguez doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs as the AZL Cubs 2 defeated the AZL Angels 8-2 on Thursday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the AZL Cubs 2.

Rochest Cruz singled twice, also stealing two bases for AZL Cubs 2.

Trailing 2-1, the AZL Cubs 2 took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning. Ricardo Verenzuela hit an RBI single, scoring Luis Verdugo en route to the two-run lead.

Starter Chi-Feng Lee (1-2) got the win while Chase Chaney (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Arizona League game.