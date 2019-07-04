Landinez’s double leads AZL Padres 1 to 9-5 win over AZL Rangers

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Yerry Landinez hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Padres 1 to a 9-5 win over the AZL Rangers on Thursday.

The double by Landinez came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the AZL Padres 1 a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, AZL Padres 1 scored on three more plays, including a two-run single by Chris Givin.

In the top of the seventh, AZL Rangers cut into the lead on an error that scored Keyber Rodriguez and Rafy Barete.

Seth Mayberry (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Leury Tejada (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.