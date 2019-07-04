Garcia, Isbel lift AZL Royals over AZL Dodgers Lasorda 4-1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Kyle Isbel hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Heribert Garcia pitched five scoreless innings as the AZL Royals beat the AZL Dodgers Lasorda 4-1 on Thursday.

Garcia (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing three hits.

AZL Royals took the lead in the first when Isbel hit a two-run home run and Gary Camarillo scored on an error.

After AZL Royals added a run in the third on a single by Camarillo, the AZL Dodgers Lasorda cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Aldo Espinoza scored on a groundout.

Israiky Berroa (0-3) went three innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out three and walked two.