Rivas’ single leads DSL Angels to 8-2 win over DSL Cardinals Blue

, (AP) -- Rainier Rivas hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Angels to an 8-2 win over the DSL Cardinals Blue on Thursday.

The single by Rivas, part of a three-run inning, gave the DSL Angels a 3-1 lead before Rivas scored on a double play later in the inning.

The DSL Angels later added two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Natanael Santana hit an RBI single, while Jorge Jimenez and Rivas hit RBI singles in the ninth.

Danifer Diaz (2-0) got the win in relief while DSL Cardinals Blue starter Engels Martinez (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Cardinals Blue is 3-1 against DSL Angels this season.