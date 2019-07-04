Santos’ double leads DSL Rays1 to 6-5 win over DSL Athletics

, (AP) -- Bryan Santos hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the DSL Rays1 to a 6-5 win over the DSL Athletics on Thursday.

Stir Candelario scored on the play to give the DSL Rays1 a 1-0 lead after he hit a double with two outs and advanced to third on a double by Santos.

Trailing 6-2, the DSL Athletics cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Otoniel Vallejo and Darlyn Montero drew walks with the bases loaded.

The DSL Athletics saw their comeback attempt come up short after Vallejo hit an RBI triple, driving in Cristopher Cruz in the ninth inning to cut the DSL Rays1 lead to 6-5.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Juan Rivera (1-1) got the win in relief while DSL Athletics starter Edwin Rojas (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.