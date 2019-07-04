Martinez’s homer leads DSL Blue Jays to 7-6 win over DSL Reds

, (AP) -- Gabriel Martinez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Blue Jays to a 7-6 win over the DSL Reds on Thursday.

The home run by Martinez scored Juan Pizarro to give the DSL Blue Jays a 2-1 lead.

DSL Reds answered in the bottom of the frame when Darlin Guzman and Deybert Lozano scored on a pickoff error to grab a one-run lead.

The DSL Blue Jays later tacked on five runs in the sixth, including a walk by Gary David that scored Leonel Callez.

DSL Reds saw its comeback attempt come up short after Guzman hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to help cut the DSL Blue Jays lead to 7-6.

Andres Garcia (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Willy Mendez (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Blue Jays took advantage of some erratic DSL Reds pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

Guzman homered and singled twice, scoring three runs for the DSL Reds.