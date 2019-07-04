Budier, Rodriguez and De Avila shut out DSL Braves, DSL Dodgers Bautista wins 4-0

, (AP) -- Andrew Budier, Jeremi Rodriguez and Carlos De Avila combined for a shutout as the DSL Dodgers Bautista defeated the DSL Braves 4-0 on Thursday.

Rodriguez (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing three hits over 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Reibyn Corona (1-1) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

In the top of the third, DSL Dodgers Bautista took the lead on a wild pitch that scored Jose Ramos. The DSL Dodgers Bautista then added a run in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, Francisco Feliz hit an RBI single, while Luis Yan and Carlos Santiago both drove in a run in the fifth.

The DSL Braves were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the DSL Dodgers Bautista's staff recorded their second shutout of the year.