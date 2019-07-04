Economos leads Bradenton to 5-2 win over Florida

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Nicholas Economos allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Bradenton Marauders over the Florida Fire Frogs in a 5-2 win on Thursday.

Economos (3-3) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Bradenton extended its lead when Lucas Tancas and Raul Hernandez scored on an error and Travis Swaggerty hit an RBI single.

The Fire Frogs cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Zack Soria hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Trey Harris.

The Marauders tacked on another run in the seventh when Raul Siri hit an RBI single, scoring Hernandez.

Brooks Wilson (1-1) went six innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out nine and walked one.