Lamet, Padres to take on Ryu, Dodgers on Thursday

San Diego Padres (42-44, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (59-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-2, 1.83 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE:The Dodgers are 28-12 against NL West teams. Los Angeles has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .341. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with an OBP of .421.

The Padres have gone 16-20 against division opponents. San Diego has slugged .434 this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the club with a .614 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 25 home runs. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 105 hits and has 70 RBIs. Chris Taylor is 14-for-33 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Franmil Reyes leads the Padres with 25 home runs and has 42 RBIs. Manny Machado is 11-for-39 with two doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .264 batting average, 5.48 ERA

Padres: 4-6, .268 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by three runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow).