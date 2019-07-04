Morgan’s homer leads Inland Empire to 14-7 win over Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Gareth Morgan hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 14-7 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Wednesday.

The home run by Morgan, part of a four-run inning, gave the 66ers a 3-0 lead before Jordan Zimmerman scored on an error later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the JetHawks cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Luis Castro hit a solo home run.

The 66ers later scored in four more innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the second and eighth innings. In the second, Franklin Torres hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Devin Davis, while Orlando Martinez and Rayneldy Rosario both drove in a run in the eighth.

Inland Empire starter Cooper Criswell (2-6) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Rolison (2-5) took the loss in the California League game after giving up seven runs and eight hits over two innings.

For the JetHawks, Castro homered and singled twice, driving home two runs. Casey Golden homered and singled, driving home two runs.