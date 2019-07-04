Carlos Vela leads Los Angeles FC to 5-1 win over Sporting KC

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Benny Feilhaber, left, keeps the ball from Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Wednesday, July 3, 2019. AP Photo

Carlos Vela scored his 17th goal of the season, Diego Rossi added his ninth and Los Angeles FC beat Sporting Kansas City 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Christian Ramirez opened the scoring in the 28th minute for Los Angeles (12-2-4) by sending a free kick under the wall and past a diving Tim Melia. Rossi made it 2-0 in the 50th by curling a shot from the 18-yard line and Vela scored from the penalty spot in the 63rd for a 3-0 lead.

Rodolfo Zelaya scored on a breakaway in the 89th for a 4-1 lead and Mohamed El-Munir finished an individual effort two minutes later.

Kansas City (4-7-7) dropped its second straight. Yohan Croizet scored for Kansas City in the 85th after settling Ilie Sánchez's chipped pass and finishing with his left foot.

NYCFC 3, SOUNDERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Maximiliano Moralez, Jesús Medina and Ebenezer Ofori scored second-half goals and New York City FC beat Seattle.

New York (7-1-8) stretched its club-record unbeaten streak to 12 league games. Moralez has a goal or an assist in seven straight games, totaling six goals and eight assists since May 4.

Moralez gave NYC a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute when his deflected shot bounced over goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Medina made it 2-0 in the 77th with an easy redirection for his first goal of the season and Ofori sent in a 35-yard shot 10 minutes later.

Seattle (8-5-5) has lost four of its past five games.

FIRE 5, ATLANTA UNITED 1

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Francisco Calvo, C.J. Sapong and Nicolás Gaitán each scored a goal in the opening 13 minutes and Chicago cruised past Atlanta.

Chicago (5-7-7) snapped a six-game winless streak. Atlanta (9-7-2) had won the previous three meetings in the series.

Calvo opened the scoring in the fourth minute by heading in Gaitán's corner kick, Sapong scored three minutes later on a counter attack and Gaitán converted a penalty kick for a 3-0 lead after Atlanta defender Leandro González Pirez was given a straight red card.

Chicago made it 4-0 in the 37th when Sapong calmly slid it inside the far post on a breakaway and Fabian Herbers sneaked it inside the near post just before halftime for a 5-0 lead.

Brandon Vázquez scored on a penalty kick in the 58th for Atlanta.

PHILADELPHIA 3, ORLANDO CITY 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored twice — his first multi-goal game in MLS — to help Philadelphia beat Orlando City.

Przybylko gave Philadelphia (10-5-5) a 2-1 lead in the 47th minute. Haris Medunjanin lofted a long pass that Brenden Aaronson flicked at the end line to Przybylko, who first-timed a half-volley for his fourth goal in the past three games.

Chris Mueller stole a pass near midfield and raced downfield before slipping a side-footer past backpedaling defender Jack Elliott and just inside the post to give Orlando City (6-9-3) a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute.

Przybylko ran onto a pass from Jamiro Monteiro, cut back to evade a defender and side-netted a left-footer that made it 1-1 in the 32nd.

Fabrice-Jean Picault capped the scoring in the 52nd minute.

MINNESOTA UNITED 3, EARTHQUAKES 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Michael Boxall scored his third career goal and Vito Mannone had seven saves to help Minnesota beat San Jose.

Boxall, a defender in his fifth MLS season, played a cross that deflected off a defender and rolled back to Boxall who, as he continued his run, slipped it past charging goalkeeper Daniel Vega to make it 2-1 in the 52nd minute.

Darwin Quintero gave Minnesota United (8-7-3) a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, first-timing a cross by Ethan Finlay from seven yards. Miguel Ibarra rolled a pass toward the end line where Finlay played a one-touch entry to Quintero, whose volley deflected off the hand of Vega into the net.

The Earthquakes made it 1-1 in the second minute of first-half stoppage time on a set piece just outside the area. Minnesota's Osvaldo Alonso redirected Magnus Eriksson's free kick but it deflected off San Jose's Tommy Thompson and slipped inside the near post.

Kevin Molina side-netted a first-timer to cap the scoring in the second minute of stoppage time.

San Jose (7-7-4) had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped.

DYNAMO 4, RED BULLS 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Alberth Elis had two goals and an assist to help Houston beat New York to snap a three-game losing streak.

Elis, on the right side, made a sliding pass around two defenders to Mauro Manotas who first-timed a side-footer from point-blank range to make it 1-0 in the 39th minute.

Tomás Martínez ripped a left-footer just inside the post from well outside the area in the 56th before Elis added goals in the 72nd minute and in stoppage time to cap the scoring for the Dynamo (8-6-3).

The Red Bulls (8-7-3) lost for just the second time since May 8.

REAL SALT LAKE 1, CREW 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sam Johnson scored his third goal in two games and Real Salt Lake beat Columbus.

Johnson, a 26-year old who signed with Real Salt Lake (8-8-2) on Feb. 4, has eight goals in 16 MLS appearances.

Columbus (5-11-2), which is in winless in its past seven games, had just seven shots — none on target.