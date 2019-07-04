Amador’s single leads Mexico to 6-5 win over Dos Laredos

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Japhet Amador hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 6-5 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Wednesday.

The single by Amador came in the midst of a four-run inning and tied the game 5-5. Later in the inning, Mexico took the lead when Daniel Jimenez drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Tecolotes went up 5-2 when Roberto Valenzuela hit a two-run double in the seventh.

Juan Robles (1-0) got the win in relief while Roman Mendez (0-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Valenzuela doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the Tecolotes.