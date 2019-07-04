Mayfield hits walk-off single in 10th, Round Rock beats Omaha 9-8

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Jack Mayfield hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Round Rock Express beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-8 on Wednesday.

Garrett Stubbs scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Jamie Ritchie.

The Express tied the game 8-8 in the bottom of the eighth when Chas McCormick hit a solo home run.

The Express had three relievers combine to throw five scoreless innings in the victory. Tanner Duncan (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Andres Machado (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

With the win, Round Rock improved to 7-2 against Omaha this season.