Thomas hits for cycle, sparks Kane County’s 5-4 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Alek Thomas hit for the cycle, as the Kane County Cougars topped the Peoria Chiefs 5-4 on Wednesday. The Cougars swept the short two-game series with the win.

Thomas singled in the first, tripled in the third, homered in the fifth and doubled in the eighth.

Peoria took a 4-1 lead in the third after Andres Luna scored on a balk.

After Kane County added two runs, the Cougars took the lead for good with two runs in the ninth inning. Eduardo Diaz and Jose Herrera both drove in runs en route to the one-run lead.

Wesley Rodriguez (4-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Eli Kraus (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Kane County improved to 6-2 against Peoria this season.