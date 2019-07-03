NW Arkansas beats Arkansas 7-5

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Kort Peterson and Emmanuel Rivera scored on an error in the sixth inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 7-5 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday.

The play came in the midst of a five-run inning and cut the Arkansas lead to 5-4. Later in the inning, NW Arkansas tied the game when Nick Hutchins scored on an error and then took the lead when Nick Heath hit an RBI triple.

The Naturals tacked on another run in the seventh when Taylor Featherston hit an RBI triple, driving in Anderson Miller.

Heath tripled and singled twice, also stealing a base for NW Arkansas.

Andrew Beckwith (1-0) got the win in relief while Jack Anderson (3-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Evan White homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Travelers.

Despite the loss, Arkansas is 12-6 against NW Arkansas this season.