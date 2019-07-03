Royalty, Schneemann spur Lake County to 3-2 win over Fort Wayne

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Daniel Schneemann doubled twice, and Alex Royalty allowed just two hits over five innings as the Lake County Captains topped the Fort Wayne TinCaps 3-2 on Wednesday.

Royalty (4-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked three while allowing one run.

Lake County grabbed a 2-1 lead in the fourth after Makesiondon Kelkboom hit an RBI single, driving in Hosea Nelson.

After Lake County added a run in the fifth when Ruben Cardenas scored on a forceout, the TinCaps cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Juan Fernandez hit an RBI single, scoring Dwanya Williams-Sutton.

Ryan Weathers (2-3) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked two.