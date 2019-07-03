Gordon’s triple leads Rochester to 6-3 win over Syracuse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Nick Gordon hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 6-3 win over the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday.

The triple by Gordon started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Red Wings a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Jake Cave hit an RBI single and Ronald Torreyes stole home.

Preston Guilmet (1-6) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Paul Sewald (3-2) took the loss in the International League game.