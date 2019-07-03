Davis’ double leads South Bend to 4-2 win over West Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Brennen Davis hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to a 4-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Wednesday.

The double by Davis, part of a two-run inning, gave the Cubs a 3-2 lead before Christopher Morel hit an RBI double later in the inning.

After West Michigan put up two runs in the first inning, South Bend tied the game 2-2 after Morel hit a solo home run in the second inning before scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth.

Brendan King (4-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Yaya Chentouf (2-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

South Bend improved to 9-3 against West Michigan this season.