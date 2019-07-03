Talley’s double leads Lansing to 6-4 win over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- LJ Talley hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 6-4 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Wednesday.

The double by Talley scored D.J. Neal, Ryan Gold, and Johnny Aiello to give the Lugnuts a 6-3 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Great Lakes cut into the lead on an error that scored Leonel Valera.

Marcus Reyes (5-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Zach Willeman (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.