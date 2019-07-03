Sugilio scores winning run in 10th, Daytona beats Tampa 5-4 in walk-off finish

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Stuart Fairchild hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Andy Sugilio with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Daytona Tortugas defeated the Tampa Tarpons 5-4 on Wednesday.

Sugilio scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Alejo Lopez and then went to third on a single by Lopez.

One batter earlier, Lopez singled, scoring Drew Mount to tie the game 4-4.

The Tortugas scored one run in the eighth before Tampa took a 4-3 lead in the 10th when Omar Carrizales scored on a flyout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Andy Cox (2-0) got the win in relief while Matt Wivinis (2-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

With the win, Daytona improved to 8-4 against Tampa this season.