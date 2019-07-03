Clarke leads Augusta to 11-8 win over Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Zander Clarke hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Augusta GreenJackets defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 11-8 on Wednesday.

Augusta took the lead in the first when Anyesber Sivira scored on an error and Clarke hit a two-run home run.

Charleston answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to one on RBI singles by Mickey Gasper and Max Burt.

The GreenJackets later added two runs in the second, five in the fourth, and one in the seventh to secure the victory.

Luis Amaya (4-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Charleston starter Luis Medina (1-7) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Augusta improved to 7-3 against Charleston this season.