Tejada leads Quad Cities to 4-0 win over Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Felipe Tejada allowed just two hits over seven innings, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in a 4-0 win on Wednesday. The River Bandits swept the short two-game series with the win.

Tejada (4-0) struck out eight and walked three to pick up the win.

In the third inning, Quad Cities took a 2-0 lead on a home run by Austin Dennis that scored Freudis Nova. The River Bandits scored again in the sixth when David Hensley and Jonathan Lacroix hit RBI singles.

Scott Sunitsch (6-8) went five innings, allowing three runs and nine hits while striking out eight in the Midwest League game.

The Timber Rattlers were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the River Bandits' staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.

With the win, Quad Cities improved to 9-3 against Wisconsin this season.