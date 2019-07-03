Schlesener, Vinsky spur State College to 6-4 win over Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- David Vinsky hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three, and Jacob Schlesener struck out 12 hitters over six innings as the State College Spikes defeated the Batavia Muckdogs 6-4 on Wednesday.

Schlesener (1-1) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing two runs and two hits.

Down 2-1 in the fifth, Batavia tied the game when Nic Ready hit an RBI double, scoring Milton Smith II.

State College answered in the top of the next frame when Donivan Williams hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Moises Castillo.

The Spikes later added a run in the seventh and two in the ninth. In the seventh, Jonatan Machado hit an RBI single, while Vinsky hit a two-run home run in the ninth.

Eli Villalobos (0-1) went four innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked two.