Houchins’ single leads Richmond to 3-1 win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Zach Houchins hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 3-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday.

The single by Houchins, part of a two-run inning, gave the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead before Houchins scored on a forceout later in the inning.

Harrisburg answered in the bottom of the inning when Tyler Goeddel hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ian Sagdal to get within one.

The Flying Squirrels tacked on another run in the ninth when Jonah Arenado hit an RBI single, scoring Gio Brusa.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Richmond right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (6-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Wil Crowe (7-6) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after giving up two runs and five hits over seven innings.

Despite the loss, Harrisburg is 4-2 against Richmond this season.