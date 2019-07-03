Sports
Reyes’ homer leads Bluefield to 14-5 win over Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Joseph Reyes hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Bluefield Blue Jays to a 14-5 win over the Danville Braves on Wednesday.
The home run by Reyes scored Spencer Horwitz and PK Morris to give the Blue Jays a 9-5 lead.
The Blue Jays later scored five runs in the ninth to punctuate the blowout.
Starter Lazaro Estrada (2-0) got the win while Deyvis Julian (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Appalachian League game.
Brandon Chapman doubled twice, driving home two runs for the Braves. Beau Philip doubled and singled, also stealing a base.
