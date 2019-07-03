Altidore, Morris start vs Jamaica, among 4 US changes

Attackers Jozy Altidore and Jordan Morris, right back Reggie Cannon and central defender Matt Miazga are starting for the United States in its CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Jamaica as American coach Gregg Berhalter made four changes.

Attackers Tyler Boyd and Gyasi Zardes moved to the bench for Wednesday night's match along with right back Nick Lima and center back Walker Zimmerman.

Zack Steffen remained in goal, Aaron Long in central defense and Tim Ream at left back. Ream captained the Americans for the second time, the first since an exhibition win over Ecuador in March.

Berhalter kept intact the central midfield trio of Michael Bradley, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie. Paul Arriola and Morris were on the flanks, and Altidore was up top.

Altidore and Morris scored when the U.S. beat Jamaica 2-1 in the 2017 Gold Cup final. Altidore has three goals against the Reggae Boyz.

Arriola, Miazga, Ream and Steffen are the only holdovers from the starting lineup in a 1-0 exhibition loss to Jamaica on June 5.

The winner plays Mexico on Sunday in Chicago.