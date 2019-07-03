Milwaukee Brewers to visit the Cincinnati Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (46-40, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-44, fifth in the NL Central)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (3-8, 5.60 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (4-5, 3.94 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

The Reds are 16-21 against NL Central teams. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.77, Luis Castillo paces the staff with a mark of 2.56.

The Brewers are 23-14 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee has slugged .447, good for fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with a .713 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 31 home runs. The Reds won the last meeting 5-4. Raisel Iglesias secured his second victory and Eugenio Suarez went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Corbin Burnes took his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suarez leads the Reds with 20 home runs and has 54 RBIs. Yasiel Puig is 10-for-33 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 67 RBIs and is batting .328. Eric Thames is 9-for-26 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Brewers: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Wandy Peralta: 10-day IL (hip), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm).