Garcia hits walk-off homer, Memphis beats New Orleans 4-3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Adolis Garcia hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning, as the Memphis Redbirds beat the New Orleans Baby Cakes 4-3 on Tuesday.

The Redbirds scored two runs in the fifth before New Orleans answered in the next half-inning when Isan Diaz hit a solo home run to take a 3-2 lead.

Garcia homered and singled, driving in three runs in the win.

Seth Elledge (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Kyle Keller (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.