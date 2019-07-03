Susnara’s homer leads Visalia to 7-5 win over Stockton

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Tim Susnara hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 7-5 win over the Stockton Ports on Tuesday.

The home run by Susnara came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Rawhide a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, L.T. Tolbert hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Alex King.

In the top of the seventh, Stockton cut into the lead on a single by Alfonso Rivas that scored Jameson Hannah.

Jayson McKinley (2-0) got the win in relief while Jared Poche' (0-6) took the loss in the California League game.

Hannah doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the Ports. Rivas doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.