Back-to-back homers by Kelenic, McGovern fuel Modesto win

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jarred Kelenic and Keegan McGovern connected on back-to-back homers in the fourth inning to help lead the Modesto Nuts to a 7-0 victory over San Jose Giants on Tuesday.

The home runs were both solo shots and gave the Nuts a 2-0 lead.

The Nuts later added two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to put the game away.

Kelenic homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Modesto starter Ian McKinney (6-4) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jose Marte (0-3) took the tough loss in the California League game after allowing two runs and six hits over five innings.

The seven extra-base hits for Modesto included a season-high five doubles.

The Giants were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Nuts' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.