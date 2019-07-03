Barete’s double leads AZL Rangers to 17-1 win over AZL Cubs 1

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Rafy Barete hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Rangers to a 17-1 win over the AZL Cubs 1 on Wednesday.

The double by Barete came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the AZL Rangers a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Angel Aponte hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Alexander Ovalles.

AZL Rangers later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run eighth, when Leuri Mejia drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Heriberto Hernandez to help finish off the blowout.

Noah Bremer (1-0) got the win in relief while Misael Garcia (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Rangers hit a season-high six doubles in its victory.