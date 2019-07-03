Cruz, Leyton lead Hillsboro to 6-5 win over Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Steven Leyton hit a two-run home run and had four hits, driving in three, and Wilfry Cruz threw five scoreless innings as the Hillsboro Hops beat the Vancouver Canadians 6-5 on Tuesday.

Cruz (1-0) allowed two hits while striking out five and walking two to get the win.

Hillsboro started the scoring in the first inning when Leyton hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 6-1, the Canadians cut into the deficit with four runs in the eighth inning, including a two-run double by Davis Schneider.

Adam Kloffenstein (0-2) went four innings, allowing six runs and seven hits while walking one in the Northwest League game.

With the win, Hillsboro improved to 5-1 against Vancouver this season.