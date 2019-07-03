Sports
Bracho’s homer leads AZL Indians Blue to 10-8 win over AZL White Sox
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Aaron Bracho hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Indians Blue to a 10-8 win over the AZL White Sox on Wednesday.
The home run by Bracho came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the AZL Indians Blue a 9-7 lead. Later in the inning, Ike Freeman hit an RBI single, scoring Will Brennan.
In the bottom of the sixth, AZL White Sox cut into the deficit on a solo home run by James Beard.
Jared Janczak (1-0) got the win in relief while Nick Silva (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Andrew Vaughn had four hits, while DJ Gladney and Bryan Ramos recorded three apiece for AZL White Sox in a losing effort. The AZL White Sox also hit a season-high four home runs.
