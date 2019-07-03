Gushue’s homer leads Fresno to 11-9 win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Taylor Gushue hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to an 11-9 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday.

The home run by Gushue scored Jake Noll to give the Grizzlies an 8-6 lead.

The Grizzlies later tacked on three runs in the sixth when Carter Kieboom hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Yadiel Hernandez to secure the victory.

El Paso saw its comeback attempt come up short after Boog Powell drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning and Aderlin Rodriguez hit an RBI single in the ninth to cut the Fresno lead to 11-9.

Fresno starter Erick Fedde (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing seven runs and eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kyle McGrath (3-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 11 runs and 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Esteban Quiroz homered and doubled, driving home three runs for the Chihuahuas. Jose Pirela homered and doubled, scoring three runs while also driving in three.