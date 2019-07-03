Jones hits walk-off homer in 10th, Round Rock beats Omaha 7-6

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Taylor Jones hit a walk-off three-run homer with one out in the 10th inning, as the Round Rock Express beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 7-6 on Tuesday.

The Express scored one run in the eighth before Omaha drove in two in the 10th to take a 6-4 lead.

Jones homered and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair in the win.

Felipe Paulino (1-0) got the win in relief while Andres Machado (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Brett Phillips homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Storm Chasers.

With the win, Round Rock improved to 6-2 against Omaha this season.