Grosse leads AZL Mariners over AZL Angels 6-1

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Cody Grosse doubled and singled as the AZL Mariners defeated the AZL Angels 6-1 on Wednesday.

AZL Mariners got on the board first in the third inning when Osiris Castillo hit an RBI single and Connor Hoover scored on a wild pitch.

After AZL Mariners added two runs in the seventh, the AZL Angels cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Kendy Moya hit an RBI single, driving in Justin Kunz.

Brayan Perez (2-0) got the win in relief while AZL Angels starter Jose Natera (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.