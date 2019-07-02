Medrano, Ozuna spur Billings to 5-1 win over Great Falls

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Reniel Ozuna doubled and singled, and Miguel Medrano pitched five scoreless innings as the Billings Mustangs beat the Great Falls Voyagers 5-1 on Tuesday.

Medrano (1-0) allowed one hit while striking out seven to get the win.

Billings started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it exploded for five runs, including a solo home run by Matt Lloyd.

Sean Thompson (1-2) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Voyagers, Lency Delgado tripled and singled, also stealing a base.