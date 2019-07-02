Rivera, Salazar lift Quad Cities over Wisconsin 4-2

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Cesar Salazar doubled and singled, and Jose Alberto Rivera allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Quad Cities River Bandits defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-2 on Tuesday.

Rivera (4-3) allowed two runs while striking out five to get the win.

Wisconsin started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single, Connor McVey advanced to third on a double by Chad McClanahan and then scored on a double by McClanahan.

After tying the game 2-2 in the fourth, the River Bandits took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth inning. Freudis Nova hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Austin Dennis en route to the two-run lead.

Reese Olson (2-5) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

With the win, Quad Cities improved to 8-3 against Wisconsin this season.