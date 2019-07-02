Peralta, Ferguson carry Delmarva to 8-4 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Jaylen Ferguson had three hits and two RBI, and Ofelky Peralta tossed six scoreless innings as the Delmarva Shorebirds beat the Lakewood BlueClaws 8-4 on Tuesday.

Peralta (6-2) allowed three hits while striking out two and walking two to pick up the win.

With the game tied 0-0, Delmarva batted around in the third inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including two RBI each from Edison Lantigua and Ferguson.

The Shorebirds later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Robert Neustrom hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Cadyn Grenier to secure the victory.

James McArthur (0-6) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Rafael Marchan singled three times for the BlueClaws.

Delmarva improved to 11-2 against Lakewood this season.