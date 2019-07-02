Cole’s single leads Lexington to 6-4 win over Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Eric Cole hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 6-4 win over the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday.

The single by Cole scored Nathan Eaton and Freddy Fermin to give the Legends a 5-2 lead.

Asheville answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to get within one on an RBI double by LeeMarcus Boyd and an RBI single by Daniel Montano.

The Legends tacked on another run in the sixth when Jackson Lueck hit an RBI single, driving in Chris Hudgins.

Lexington starter Yohanse Morel (1-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alfredo Garcia (2-8) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings.