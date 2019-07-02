Dawkins, Sosa and Destino lead Kannapolis in win

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Ian Dawkins, Lenyn Sosa and Alex Destino each had three hits, as the Kannapolis Intimidators beat the Rome Braves 5-4 on Tuesday.

Rome took the lead in the first when Greg Cullen hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Jeremy Fernandez.

After Rome added a run in the second on a double by Cullen, the Intimidators cut into the lead in the third inning when Bryce Bush hit a two-run double.

The Intimidators tacked on another run in the fourth when Corey Zangari hit a solo home run.

Wilber Perez (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Ryan Shetter (2-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Kannapolis improved to 7-3 against Rome this season.