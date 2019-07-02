Conine’s homer leads Lansing to 4-3 win over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Griffin Conine hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to give the Lansing Lugnuts a 4-3 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Lugnuts and a three-game winning streak for the Loons.

Great Lakes took a 3-0 lead after Jacob Amaya hit a two-run home run in the first inning and James Outman scored on an error in the sixth. Lansing answered in the next half-inning when Hagen Danner stole home.

Conine homered and singled twice in the win.

Cobi Johnson (2-6) got the win in relief while Mark Washington (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Luke Heyer tripled and singled, also stealing a base for the Loons.