Brazil beats Argentina and advances to Copa América final

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus celebrates his side's 2nd goal scored by teammate Roberto Firmino, back, during a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Argentina at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. AP Photo

Brazil beat Argentina 2-0 on Tuesday and will play Sunday's Copa América final at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The hosts will seek their 10th South American title, while superstar Lionel Messi remains without trophies for his national team.

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring at 19 minutes in the Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte after a samba-style play from right-back Dani Alves. It was the striker's first goal in the tournament.

Roberto Firmino added the second at 71 minutes assisted by Jesus in front of 56,000 fans.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brazil's opponent will be determined on Wednesday when defending champions Chile take on underdogs Peru at the Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre.

Despite Argentina's defeat, Messi delivered his best performance in the tournament.

Injured striker Neymar celebrated Brazil's victory with friends and with President Jair Bolsonaro in the stadium's boxes.