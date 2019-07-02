Calabuig’s single leads Midland to 7-1 win over Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Chase Calabuig hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 7-1 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday.

Tyler Ramirez scored on the play to give the RockHounds a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a ground out by Taylor Motter and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The RockHounds later added five runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Nate Mondou hit a two-run single, while Mikey White hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Starter Brian Howard (7-5) got the win while Jesse Scholtens (3-3) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.