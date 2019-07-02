Reed leads Batavia to 1-0 win over State College

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Remey Reed allowed just two hits over seven innings, leading the Batavia Muckdogs over the State College Spikes in a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Reed (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the second inning. After reaching base on a walk, Kobie Taylor advanced to second on an error, went to third on a single by Andrew Turner, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Gerardo Nunez.

Enmanuel Solano (1-2) went five innings, allowing one run and five hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Spikes were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the Muckdogs' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.